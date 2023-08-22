Bharat NCAP to help elevate vehicle safety standards in India: Automakers

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the automotive industry praised India's first crash testing programme, Bharat NCAP, saying that the initiative will raise safety standards for vehicles in the country and that consumers would benefit from the program's objective ratings.

In addition to Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Renault, the plan has the full support of the market leader in India's automobile industry, Maruti Suzuki India, which has pledged to provide at least three vehicles for testing under the programme in the first batch alone.

Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) was unveiled on Tuesday by Union minister Nitin Gadkari with the goal of enhancing the safety of automobiles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes on public roads.—Inputs from Agencies