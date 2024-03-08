    Menu
    States & UTs

    Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes; Rahul Gandhi heads towards Gujarat’s Panchmahal

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March8/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Gujarat, engaging with locals and tribals in Dahod and Godhra. He pays respects to tribal icon Govind Guru and celebrates International Women's Day with Congress workers.

    Rahul Gandhi Yatra Gujrat

    Dahod: On the second day of the Gujarat leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed his journey from Dahod town and headed towards Godhra in adjoining Panchmahal district where he will address people.

    Rahul Gandhi’s yatra entered the state from Rajasthan on Thursday. After addressing people at Jhalod town of Dahod District, he stayed overnight at a village in the area.

    On Friday morning, Gandhi visited Kamboi Dham near Jhalod to pay his respects to tribal icon Govind Guru.

    Later, when the yatra resumed from Dahod town on Friday morning, Congress workers and locals greeted him on the route. Tribals also gathered at a traffic roundabout and performed their traditional dance to greet the opposition leader, who reciprocated by waving back to them while sitting in an open-roof SUV.

    He also cut a large cake which was presented to him by women Congress workers on the occasion of International Women’s Day, which is celebrated on March 8 every year.

    Gandhi is scheduled to address people at Godhra before travelling to Halol town. He will spend the night at Jambughoda village of Panchmahal district.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Congress Leader Political Yatra Tribal Respect International Women’s Day Political Rally Tribal Icon Govind Guru Congress Workers
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in