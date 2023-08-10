BCCI secretary Jay Shah extends wishes to Indian hockey team for thumping victory against Pakistan

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated the Indian hockey team for their remarkable victory against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) on Wednesday.

India pulled off a remarkable 4-0 victory to end Pakistan's hope of making their place in the semi-finals of the tournament.



Shah took to X, formerly known as Twitter to extend wishes to the team and wrote, "Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia on a fabulous win against Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy, and qualifying for the semi-finals! The dedication and skill were truly inspiring. Best wishes to the team for the semi-final clash on 11th August. Let's bring home that victory!"

Coming to the match, Harmanpreet netted a brace while Jugraj Singh and Akashdeep Singh struck one goal each to help India defeat Pakistan 4-0 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The win ensured India finished at the top of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 points table with 13 points from five matches.

Pakistan, ranked 16th in the world, tried to get off to a good start and nearly did so three minutes in. They needed to avoid a loss by two goals or more to advance to the semifinals. After displaying some deft stickwork on the wings, Aqeel Ahmad fired a beautiful pass to an approaching Abdul Hannan.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak of the Indian hockey team made a spectacular save, but Hannan was able to bundle in the rebound. The visitors' joy was cut short, however, after a review revealed that the ball had come off the Pakistani player's body.





The goal was called off, but Pakistan was granted a penalty corner in its place. Pakistan's hockey team came close to scoring again, but Pathak stopped them.

India made use of their opportunities to attack quickly while Pakistan attempted to press hard, and one such break netted the hosts their second penalty corner. Harmanpreet took the opportunity to score the second goal with a powerful drag flick past Hussain's legs.

When the Indian hockey team had a comfortable two-goal lead, they were able to play more freely and earn back-to-back penalty corners right before the halftime whistle. Harmanpreet was only narrowly able to be kept out by the Pakistani rushers in order to prevent additional harm.

After the restart, Pakistan, the three-time winner of the Asian Champions Trophy, attempted to put on pressure to secure a berth in the semi-finals, but this also left openings for India to take advantage of.

This time, Jugraj Singh converted a penalty corner to score the third goal for the home team, giving him his first goal against Pakistan.

India took advantage of Pakistan's desperate and gung-ho efforts to keep their dreams of making the semifinals alive after falling behind 3-0. India often exploited Pakistan's inexperienced defence on the counter. India attempted multiple circle penetrations, but they were unable to take the lead in the third period.

Akashde Singh finally made the score 4-0 in the fourth quarter after numerous missed opportunities, receiving the tiniest of touches to Mandeep's cross to seal a convincing victory. (ANI)