Bangladesh declares health alert amid monkeypox outbreak

Dhaka: Amid rising cases of monkeypox across the world, Bangladesh has declared a health alert to curb the latest outbreak of the disease. However, no cases have been reported in the country so far, Xinhua News Agency on Sunday reported citing a health official. "No monkeypox case has been reported in Bangladesh yet, but we've made the declaration in order to check any eventuality," the official from the health ministry said.

According to the official, the initial measures will involve monkeypox screening of all incoming passengers from countries where cases have been detected. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries and said they are working to better understand the extent and cause of the outbreak. In a statement issued on Friday, the WHO said the virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travelers. "WHO and partners are working to better understand the extent and cause of an outbreak of monkeypox. The virus is endemic in some animal populations in a number of countries, leading to occasional outbreaks among local people and travelers. The recent outbreaks reported across 11 countries so far are atypical, as they are occurring in non-endemic countries," the WHO said in a statement.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. According to WHO, Monkeypox typically presents clinically with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.—ANI