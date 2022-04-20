Banaras Hindu University's 99th convocation today; Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao to be chief guest

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University will hold its 99th convocation on Monday where eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna Prof C N R Rao will be the chief guest, a BHU press release states.





Students will be awarded with different medals for their performance in their respective subjects.





According to the press release, Chancellor Medal, Late Maharaja Vibhuti Narayan Singh Medal and BHU Gold Medal will be awared to Shikha Dubey of Institute of Science for securing highest CGPA amongst students appearing at the Masters Examination, 2016.





The same medals will also be awarded to Chandra Kant Pandey of SVDV for securing highest CGPA among students appearing at the Undergraduate Degree Examinations, 2016, it said.





10,614 degrees will be awarded to the students. Nearly 26 students will be conferred with gold medals, where girls, with 17 medals, have outnumbered boys.