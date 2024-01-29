Ban on Students Islamic Movement of India for 5 More Years under UAPA

In a decisive move, the Ministry of Home Affairs extends the ban on SIMI for five years under UAPA. This action, part of the 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism, reaffirms the government's commitment to national security.

New Delhi: In an update the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced an extension of the ban, on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for a five years. The MHA designated SIMI as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This decision was made through a notification exercising the powers granted by UAPA.



As per the notification SIMI has been declared an " association for a period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967." Initially imposed on September 27 2001 by the Ministry, the ban on SIMI has been extended times in years. Specifically on September 26 2003; February 8 2006; February 7 2008; February 5 2010; February 3 2012; February 1 2014; and January 31,2019.



The decision to prolong the ban is based on assessments that indicate SIMIs involvement in activities that promote terrorism and disrupt peace and communal harmony within India. Such actions are seen as a threat, to Indias sovereignty, security and integrity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed support, for the governments stance against terrorism echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision. In a statement on the social media platform 'X' ( Twitter) Shah stated, "In line with PM @narendramodi Jis commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism the 'Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)' has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under the UAPA for a five year period."



The official notification provided information about SIMIs involvement in criminal cases including those registered under UAPA. It highlighted the organizations role in promoting terrorism disturbing peace and undermining the nations fabric. The notification also referred to a case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Athar Parvej and Mohd Jalaluddin from Phulawari Sharif, Patna. The case was related to a conspiracy to disrupt the Prime Ministers visit in July 2022.



The notification cautioned that if immediate action is not taken to curb and control SIMIs activities there is a risk of subversive actions, by the organization. This could involve reorganizing their members disrupting harmony spreading anti national sentiments supporting militancy efforts and engaging in activities that undermine the countrys integrity and security.

Interestingly the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have already suggested that SIMI should be declared as an 'unlawful association' according to the regulations.

