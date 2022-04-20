Baltimore police hurl pepper balls at rioters, say curfew is working

Baltimore: As rioters refused to calm down in the aftermath of Freddie Gray's death in police custody, a curfew came into effect across Baltimore from Tuesday night and police said that the city was �stable�. However, a bunch of protesters continued to aggressive and hurled items at police, to which cops reacted with pepper balls. Speaking in a late-night news conference, Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts said that 10 people were arrested for violating the curfew after 10: 00 pm. However, he claimed that the city was stable and citizens safe after the curfew enforcement. "The curfew is, in fact, working," Batts said. "Citizens are safe. The city is stable. We hope to maintain it that way." Baltimore police enforced curfew across the city from 10:00 am on Tuesday night and warned that people who remain on the street - who do not meet the exceptions � will be in violation of the emergency curfew. The decision to impose curfew was taken by Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake as rioters looted stores, set fire to cars, destroyed properties and hurled objects at police in protest against the death of a black man named Freddie Gray in police custody. Gray, who was African-American, died of mysterious spinal injuries during police custody.