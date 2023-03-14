Bagging Two Oscars Symbolises 'Amrit Kaal' In Indian Art Sphere: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Soon after India won two Oscars awards at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday called the achievement as "incredible" and "unparalleled" said that the feat marks the "Amrit Kaal in the Indian art sphere."

Taking to Twitter, CM Yogi wrote, "Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers & 'Naatu Naatu' song from movie 'RRR' for bringing immense pride to the Indian film industry by winning prestigious #Oscars." He further said that this indeed marks the "Amrit Kaal in the Indian art sphere." Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won at the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. 'The Elephant Whisperers' was nominated against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

Director of the film Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga took centre stage to accept the honour.

The film's plot revolves around a family who adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

This is not the first time that Guneet Monga has brought the Oscar to India. In 2019, Guneet Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject. —ANI