Badminton Asia Championships: Indian women's team edge out Japan to seal final berth

The Indian women's badminton team makes history by reaching the Badminton Asia Championships final, securing a medal. PV Sindhu leads the charge, but Japan fights back.

Selangor [Malaysia]: The Indian women's badminton team on Saturday reached the final of the Badminton Asia Championships for the first time in the history of the competition, defeating Japan 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal.

With this victory, India also secured themselves a medal finish in the event. They'll face Thailand in the final.

The star shuttler PV Sindhu seized the lead, facing off against Japan's Aya Ohori. The Indian ace fought valiantly but finally lost against Ohori, who defeated Sindhu in two straight sets of 21-17, 22-20 to earn Japan's first point.

With India behind 0-1, the onus was on Treesa-Gayathri to assist them claw their way back into the tie. Battling against the Japanese pair of Matsuyama-Shida, the Indians went all the way, bringing the game to three gruelling sets before grabbing the win in a nail-biter that finished 21-17, 16-21, 22-20 to bring India back level at 1-1.

India was on course to maintain its momentum, when Ashmita Chaliha delivered a stunning shock of former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, clinching the game 21-17, 21-14 and giving India a 2-1 lead.

Japan, on the other hand, was not about to go softly into the night without a struggle. Miyaura-Sakuramoto came out guns blazing against India's Sindhu-Ponappa team, defeating the Indians in two sets of 21-14, 21-11 to square the game at 2-2 and force a final game.

It was all or nothing for Anmol Kharb, who was once again charged with assisting India in securing the victory that would advance them to the finals this time. And she delivered, defeating Japan's Nidaira Natsuki in two straight games of 21-14, 21-18 to win the last game and bring India to the final.

—ANI