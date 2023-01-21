Azam Khan sworn in as caretaker CM of Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Muhammad Azam Khan, a former bureaucrat, was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during a ceremony that took place here on Saturday.

Khan took the oath of office from the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali, after his selection was finalised following discussions between outgoing Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Governor House in Peshawar and was by civil and military officials. Earlier on Saturday, Ali formally named Khan as the caretaker chief minister of the province in the current set-up.—Inputs from Agencies