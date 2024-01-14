Ayodhya Prepares for Grand Event: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 100 E-Buses for Tourists

Explore Ayodhya's grandeur with 100 new electric buses flagged off by CM Yogi Adityanath. Dedicated to eco-friendly tourism, these buses navigate historic paths, ensuring seamless travel for guests attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Ayodhya City Bus Transportation Ltd, under 'Mera Chalak, Mera Mann,' focuses on well-trained drivers for a positive visitor experience.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): In anticipation of the forthcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the revered Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off a fleet of 100 electric buses dedicated to tourists in the city. Commencing operations on January 15, these eco-friendly buses will ply along the historic routes of Dharma Path and Ram Path, providing seamless transportation for locals and visitors alike.



Ayodhya's Regional Transport Officer, Ritu Singh, expressed the city's commitment to clean transportation, announcing the formation of Ayodhya City Bus Transportation Ltd for the electric bus initiative. "We aim to provide efficient and eco-friendly transportation services," Singh said. The electric buses will debut their services by catering to the VVIP guests invited to the grand event on January 22.



Singh further emphasized the promotion of environmentally friendly modes of transport within the city, such as CNG autos, tempos, and taxis. Under the initiative 'Mera Chalak, Mera Mann,' the city is focusing on driver sanitation and training to ensure a positive image for Ayodhya's visitors.



Transport associations have been advised to maintain fair pricing, and commercial vehicle drivers are urged to wear proper uniforms to enhance the overall experience for passengers. Singh also highlighted ongoing efforts to introduce e-autos in Ayodhya shortly.



Electric bus driver Manoj Kumar Yadav expressed his joy in being part of this initiative, praising the pollution-free and air-conditioned features of the buses. Another driver, Sharjah Alam, commended the city's decorations for the upcoming event, highlighting Ayodhya's readiness to welcome guests.



The city is also gearing up for enhanced connectivity, with new parking lots marked at Udaya Chowk on the Chaudah Kosi and Panchkosi Parikrama routes, covering a total of 70 acres.



Ram Path and Dharma Path, two of Ayodhya's main routes, will witness the operation of electric buses, aligning with the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to facilitate tourists and pilgrims during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The seven-day event, starting on January 16, will include various rituals along the Saryu River, marking an auspicious occasion for Ayodhya and its residents.

—Input from Agencies