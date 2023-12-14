Ayodhya gears up for Ram temple inauguration: Locals find new avenues of income amid tourist surge

Ayodhya's Renaissance: Anticipation and Prosperity Surge as the City Gears Up for Ram Mandir Inauguration, Transforming Tourist Footfall into Local Opportunities.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India]: Amid preparations for the inauguration day of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya next month, locals in the city are delighted over new avenues of income from donations received from tourists coming from India and abroad in exchange for the hospitality offered to them.





As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set attend the installation of Lord Ram's idol in Ayidhya's Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, mythological buildings and temples are being renovated in the city. There is a continuous surge in the number of tourists in Ayodhya.

A local said, "We have been applying tilaks on the foreheads of tourists for the last 8 months. The name of Lord Ram is depicted in the tilaks. Tourists give donations based on their wishes. Earlier, we used to work as city guides. We brief the tourists on the main temples in the city. There is a lot of development work going on in the city."



Due to the increasing footfall of tourists, there is a wave of happiness among the people of Ayodhya. Locals are also getting new employment opportunities. Residents have started applying sandalwood tilak to welcome tourists, with the name of Lord Ram depicted in it.

People are receiving additional sources of income from donations received from the tourists.



Tourists thronging from different cities of the country said that Ayodhya is at its peak of development, and these development works are being conducted by Uttar Pradesh government. There is an atmosphere of joy among the local people here.





The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government is gearing up to create a unique, unforgettable, and divine atmosphere on the occasion of the seating of Lord Shri Ram in his grand temple, an event to be held under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024.



The government aims to make the present as well as future generations aware of the ideals and values of Lord Shri Ram through Ramotsav celebrations.



The government also seeks to present to the world Navya (New) Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual glory in its pristine form through the event after a gap of 500 years.

