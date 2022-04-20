Avalanche kills soldier in J&K's Kupwara district

Srinagar: An army soldier was killed and two were injured when an avalanche hit their post on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police sources said around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening a snow avalanche hit the Roshan post on the LoC in the sector.

"Three soldiers were swept away by the avalanche. They were immediately rescued and shifted to hospital where one of the injured identified as rifleman Nikhil Kumar Sharma was pronounced brought dead by the attending doctors. The other two soldiers are being treated at the hospital", sources said.

Avalanches usually occur in the higher reaches of Kashmir after heavy snowfall causing human casualties and damages to property.

The brunt of these avalanches is borne by the army personnel who guard the country's frontiers in the most challenging environs.

— IANS