    Menu
    Sports

    AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Cummins gets Rizwan after counterattacking knock, Asian side at 199/6 (Day 1, Tea)

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January3/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    In a gripping session at SCG, Cummins' brilliance keeps Australia ahead despite Rizwan's valiant 88, steering Pakistan to 199/6. Rizwan's counterattack showcased with aggressive shots, while Cummins' haul dominated the play. An intense battle unfolds as Pakistan fights to stabilize after a shaky start.

    Australia celebrating a wicket.

    Sydney [Australia]: A three-wicket haul by Pat Cummins kept Australia in command despite a fighting half-century by Mohammed Rizwan at the end of the second session of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Wednesday.
    At Tea, Pakistan was 199/6, with Agha Salman (36*) and Sajid Khan (7*) unbeaten.

    Pakistan started the second session at 75/4, with skipper Shan Masood (32*) and Mohammed Rizwan (12*) unbeaten.
    Mitchell Marsh struck early for the Aussies in the session, getting Masood for 35 off 70 balls, with Steve Smith taking a catch at slips. Pakistan was 96/5, in deep trouble.
    Pakistan reached the 100-run mark in 30.1 overs, with a four by Rizwan against skipper Pat Cummins.
    Rizwan continued his counterattacking, smashing Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, bringing up his ninth Test fifty in 74 balls, with seven fours and a six.

    Agha Salman kept the other end steady, though he also targeted Lyon with some aggressive shots.
    Rizwan and Salman reached their 50-run partnership in 61 balls.
    Pakistan reached the 150-run mark in 39.5 overs.
    Salman and Rizwan continued their counter-attack, smashing at least a four or six per over. Rizwan missed out on a century, ending his innings at 88 in 103 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes. Skipper Cummins got his third wicket while Hazlewood took the catch. Pakistan was 190/6.
    Agha and Sajid took Pakistan through the remainder of the session.
    Pakistan had opted to bat first after winning the toss.
    Brief Scores: Pakistan: 199/6 (Mohammed Rizwan 88, Agha Salman 36, Pat Cummins 3/40).

    —ANI

    Categories :SportsTags :Aus v Pak Cricket Updates Pat Cummins Mohammed Rizwan SCG Test Test Cricket Session Summary
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in