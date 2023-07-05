At SCO summit, India reiterates opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative Updated: Jul 4 2023 10:43PM

New Delhi: On Tuesday, India reaffirmed its opposition to endorsing China's grandiose Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), making it the sole member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to take such a stance.

Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan all reiterated their support to the BRI in a proclamation released at the end of a virtual summit of the grouping hosted by India.

"Reaffirming their support for China's 'Belt and Road Initiative' (BRI) initiative, the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Russian Federation, Republic of Tajikistan and Republic of Uzbekistan note the ongoing work to jointly implement this project, including efforts to link the construction of the Eurasian Economic Union and BRI," it said.—Inputs from Agencies