Assam: Man dies in sleep after being struck by lightning

Guwahati: A 20-year-old youth died after being struck by lightning while he was sleeping in his home in Assam's Chirang district, officials said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Ankorbari area, which saw significant downpour during the day.

The deceased was identified as Bijoy Maduwa.

Maduwa's family members found his body on Friday morning, and immediately informed the police and the health department.

Maduwa was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was sent for an autopsy.

Earlier this year, in Tinsukia district, a woman and her daughter died after being struck by lightning during torrential downpour and thunderstorms.

—IANS