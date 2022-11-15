Assam forms MoU with IIM Bangalore to train young professionals

Guwahati (The Hawk): In order to bring about significant improvements in the state's health, education, women's empowerment, and child development, the Assam government inked an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore on Monday, according to officials.

The Chief Minister's Young Professional Program (CMYPP), which will begin the next year, has a signed memorandum of understanding.

Under this programme, the state government seeks to create a cadre of dedicated and qualified facilitators and leaders to assist the government administration.

The CMYPP has been designed to give the district administration short-term catalytic support to enhance programme delivery in the identified sectors, such as health, education, women's issues, and child development.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the MoU would have enormous potential for the state's overall development because it represents the first time that a novel system has been developed to assist district administrations in enhancing programme delivery in the targeted sectors.

"For the purposes of governance and administration, our government is attempting to create a robust eco-system. We want to create a strong administration from the district level up in order to take advantage of the state's continuous growth "Added he.

75 professionals will make up the Chief Minister's Young Professional Program (CMYPP) batch, according to a senior government official. 35 districts will each have two professionals assigned to them, and the state headquarters will have five professionals working there.

This cohort will be chosen through a competitive entry procedure.

A Master's degree in social science, social work, public policy, public health, public administration, law, economics, or management will be required for admission to the CMYPP. IIM Bangalore will administer the entrance exam, which will include aptitude tests, group discussions, and interviews.

The goal of CMYPP is to assist district administration in implementing government flagship programmes and priority sectors such NHM, RMSA, SSA, and POSHAN.

Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Director of IIM Bangalore Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, and other key government officials attended the event.

(Inputs from Agencies)