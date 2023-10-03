    Menu
    Asian Games: Parul Chaudhary strikes gold medal in Women’s 5000m

    Pankaj Sharma
    October3/ 2023
    Indian runner Parul Chaudhary

    Hangzhou [China]: Indian runner Parul Chaudhary on Tuesday etched her name in the history book by winning a gold medal in the Women’s 5000m at the Asian Games.
    Returning to the field after bagging a silver medal in the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase on Monday, Parul finished with a timing of 15:14.75 for the gold medal. She became the first Indian to win gold in the women's 5000m event at the Asian Games. 

    Parul displayed dedication and determination to emerge victorious. She was placed second with around 20m to go and gave it all to go past Japan's Ririka Hironaka.
    Another India athlete Ankita, who was in the top four initially, ran out of steam and did not finish among the top few athletes.
    This is India's 14th gold medal and 64th overall in the continental games.

    —ANI

