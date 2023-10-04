    Menu
    Asian Games: Lovlina Borgohain settles for silver in 75 kg category final

    October4/ 2023
    Hangzhou [China]: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain settled for a silver medal after losing the women's 75 kg category final bout against Chinese boxer Li Qian at the Asian Games on Wednesday.
    Lovlina and Li Qian were having a close fight in the first round but the decision went in the favour of Li by 3-2.

    In the second round, Li overpowered Lovlina as she collected a couple of points hitting on the jaw of the Indian boxer. Lovlina lost 0-5.
    With the verdict going towards Li in the third round, Lovlina settled for silver.
    Li Qian is a two time Olympic medal winner, she won the bronze in the women's middleweight class at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and a silver medal in the same event at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In Tokyo Lovlina had finished with bronze in the welterweight class.
    Earlier, Lovlina marched into the final of the 75kg category by beating Thailand's Baison Maneekon 5-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.
    Borgohain outplayed her opponent Baison as she looked focused and determined in the game. She had a great defence which failed Baison's aggressive play.
    Lovlina has already booked the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympics after Nikhat Zareen, Preeti and Parveen Hooda.

    —ANI

