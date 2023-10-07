Asian Games: Jyothi Surekha wins gold in women's compound archery

Hangzhou [China]: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged gold medal in the women's compound archery at the 19th Asian Games on Saturday, taking the country a step closer to its quest for 100 medals this Asiad.

The rising Indian archer defeated South Korea's Chaewon So by a margin of 149-145.

"Compound Archer No. 1 #KheloIndiaAthlete@VJSurekha wins gold after defeating Korea with a score of 149-145 at the #AsianGames2022 With this, Jyothi has won a total of Gold at AG Super proud of you, champ!! Keep Shining," Sports Authority of India (SAI) media posted on its official handle on X.

With her victory on Saturday, Vennam has now aggregated a total of three gold medals, including archery compound women's team and mixed team compound archery medals.

Meanwhile, Aditi Gopichand also secured silver in the women's compound archery, defeating Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly by a margin of 146-140.



The trio of Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet clinched gold, defeating Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Chen, I-Jou Huang, and Lu-Yun Wang by a 230-229 margin in archery compound women's team event.

Jyothi Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the mixed team compound archery after prevailing in the final against South Korea's Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo at the Hangzhou Games.

—ANI