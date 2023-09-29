Asian Games: Indian men's badminton team assures historic medal after 37 years

Hangzhou [China]: The Indian men's badminton team scripted history by securing a medal at the Asian Games after 37 years as they destroyed Nepal 3-0 in the quarterfinals in Hangzhou on Friday.

On the back of a stunning performance from their shuttlers, the Indian team without breaking a sweat cruised into the semifinals of the 19th Asian Games. Lakshya Sen began it off, Kidambi Shrikanth followed and Mithun Manjunath completed it off, all in straight games without any trouble.

In the first match of the tie, Lakshya Sen defeated Prince Dahal 21-5, 21-8 to give India a 1-0 lead. Later in the second match of the tie, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth in a straight set defeated Sunil Joshi 21-4, 21-13.

The Nepal shuttler was not any match to the Indian in terms of skillset. Joshi was only able to score all four points in the first game and handed an easy win to Kidambi.

The second set of the match saw a little bit of a fightback from Joshi but it was not enough to stop Kidambi raced away to a comfortable win in the match.

In the third game of the tie, Mithun Manjunath overpowered Bishnu Katuwal 21-2, 21-7 to seal a place in the semifinals for his team.

Dominant Manjunath left no stone unturned in assuring India a place in the semis.

They will face the winner between Indonesia and Korea in the semifinal for a spot in the final.

Meanwhile, Indian women's badminton team was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the team competition in Hangzhou.

India registered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Thailand in their QF match.

