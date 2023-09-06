Asia Cup: Schedule, venues confirmed for Super 4 stage; India, Pakistan set to meet again in Colombo

Colombo: The Super 4 stages of the ongoing Asia Cup are set to begin on Wednesday as the four teams locked in for the next stage of the continental tournament.



After a thrilling victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday, co-host Sri Lanka rampaged into the Super 4 stage of the tournament.



The arch-rivals Pakistan and India already qualified for the Super 4 stage from Group A, and now Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the two teams from Group B who clinched the other two spots.



The four teams will now play three more matches during the Super 4 stage of the event to determine who plays in the one-off final in Colombo on September 17.



Pakistan will host Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to commence the Super 4 stage. Bangladesh will then face Sri Lanka at R. Premdasa Stadium on September 9.



The second match-up of the tournament between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will take place at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 10, before Rohit Sharma’s side returns to the same venue two days later to play Sri Lanka on September 12.



Sri Lanka will then take on Pakistan in what looms as a crucial contest in Colombo on September 13. The last match of the Super 4 stage will be between India and Bangladesh on September 15.



Of the total six Super Four matches, one will take place in Lahore while rest five will held in Colombo.



The two leading teams at the end of the Super 4 stage will then meet in the final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.



Super 4 schedule:

September 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

September 9: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo,

September 10: Pakistan vs India, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

September 12: India vs Sri Lanka, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

September 14: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

September 15: India vs Bangladesh, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo