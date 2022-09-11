Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Beat Pakistan By 23 Runs In Final To Win Title

Dubai: Sri Lanka produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final to win the Asia Cup 2022 title at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Sunday.

This is Sri Lanka’s sixth Asia Cup title. After losing their opening game against Afghanistan, they beat Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan and then again Pakistan to clinch the 2022 Asia Cup.

An impressive fighting fifty by Bhanuka Rajapaksa (71 not out off 45) and an attacking knock by Wanindu Hasaranga (36 off 21) propelled Sri Lanka to 170/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Rajapaksa and Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva (28 off 21) and Chamika Karunaratne (14 not out off 14) also played vital knocks for Sri Lanka, during their stay at the crease.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf (3/29) was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name while Iftikhar Ahmed (1/21), Shadab Khan (1/28) and Naseem Shah (1/40) were the other wicket-takers.

Chasing a challenging total, Mohammad Rizwan hit a decent half-century (55 off 49) and along with Iftikhar Ahmed (32 off 31) to keep Pakistan alive in the game before getting out. However, there weren’t many contributions from other batters as Pakistan were bowled out for 147 in 20 overs, losing by 23 runs.

Pramod Madushan (4/34) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27) were the highest-wicket takers for Sri Lanka while Chamika Karunaratne (2/33) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/25) also chipped in with a crucial wicket.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 170/6 in 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 71 not out, Wanindu Hasaranga 36; Haris Rauf 3/29) beat Pakistan (Mohammad Rizwan 55, Iftikhar Ahmed 32; Pramod Madushan 4/34, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/27) by 23 overs

–IANS