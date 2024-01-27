    Menu
    Aryna Sabalenka Secures Australian Open 2024 Titles

    The Hawk
    January27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka

    Melbourne: In an exhilarating match the talented tennis player Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus emerged victorious over Zheng Qinwen of China to secure the womens singles championship at the Australian Open. This outstanding accomplishment by Sabalenka marks her triumph in this prestigious tournament.

    During the final Sabalenka displayed her dominance on the court as she defeated Qinwen in sets with a score of 6 3 6 2. With this performance she solidified her place on the esteemed Australian Open trophy for the second year running. The impressive nature of Sabalenkas win highlights her skill and unwavering determination, in tennis.

