Arsenal wins 3-2 against Liverpool in the Premier League and regains first place.

London (The Hawk): Sunday, Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League standings with a 3-2 victory over Liverpool, aided by a brace from Bukayo Saka, as Liverpool twice battled back from a goal deficit.

Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners the lead in the first minute, setting the tone for an intense match.

Midway through the half, Liverpool responded with a goal by Darwin Nunez, but deep into first-half stoppage time, Bukayo Saka restored Arsenal's lead with a swift counterattack. At the time of the halftime break, Arsenal was leading 2-1 at the Emirates.

Saka scored from the penalty spot after Gabriel Jesus was fouled to secure a massive three points and send Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League.

There were only 58 seconds remaining on the clock when Arsenal scored. Midway within their own half, William Saliba won the ball and initiated a counterattack. The Gunners overloaded Liverpool on the left flank, Martin Odegaard slipped the ball through to Martinelli, who expertly tucked the ball home while evading the offside trap.

Granit Xhaka had a shot saved, but he was flagged offside, before Martinelli overhit a cross after good work by Bukayo Saka. Arsenal maintained pressure, and Granit Xhaka had a shot saved, but he was flagged offside.

At the other end, Aaron Ramsdale reacted quickly to block a shot by Darwin Nunez before diving to his left to prevent an own goal by Saliba.

But soon Liverpool drew level. As a result of Gabriel's ineffective clearance attempt, the ball fell to Luis Diaz, who crossed it for Nunez to score.

However, Arsenal finished as they had begun. Their second goal resulted from a Liverpool free kick that was cleared to the edge of the penalty area before launching a swift attack upfield.

Jesus won the ball and passed it to the dribbling Martinelli on the left; Martinelli's low cross reached the far post, where Saka was sliding in to finish.

Arsenal carried the momentum into the second half, and Martinelli set up Odegaard for a great opportunity in the box, but his low finish was simple for Alisson to save.

The Gunners were punished for their profligacy when substitute Roberto Firmino got behind their defence and placed a low, accurate shot into the corner.

Martinelli was largely responsible for Arsenal's offensive play, and his cross led to a goalmouth scramble in which Saka's shot was blocked.

As the ball returned to the penalty area, Thiago's challenge on Jesus was mistimed, and the referee awarded a penalty.

Saka stepped up and fired his shot low into the net, sending the Emirates into ecstasy once more.

There were a few tense moments in the final ten minutes, but ultimately, it was a performance of great maturity and character that extended Arsenal's undefeated home record this season and, more importantly, returned them to the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal now has 24 points after nine games, surpassing Manchester City (23) after a 24-hour break. Following their fourth loss of the season, Liverpool remained in tenth place with 10 points from eight matches.

Crystal Palace defeated Leeds United by a score of 2-1, while West Ham United defeated Fulham by a score of 3-1.

(Inputs form Agencies)