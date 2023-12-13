Army rescues more than 800 tourists stranded due to snowfall, inclement weather in East Sikkim

Indian Army's Trishakti Corps Executes Heroic Rescue, Saving 800+ Stranded Tourists Amid Harsh Weather in East Sikkim, Offering Shelter, Aid, and Warmth in a Swift Relief Operation.

East Sikkim [India]: Troops from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army rescued more than 800 tourists stranded due to snowfall and inclement weather in East Sikkim, the army stated through an official release on Wednesday.

On December 13 afternoon, more than 800 tourists, including the elderly, women and children, got stranded in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather, the army stated in the release.

Troops from the Trishakti Corps swung into immediate action and rescued the stranded tourists, the release informed, adding the rescue operation is still ongoing and the tourists are being moved to safe areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid and hot meals.

The soldiers vacated their barracks to enable accommodation of the stranded tourists, the army informed further through its release.

"The quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions. The stranded Tourists expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the army," the release stated.



The army, while guarding the border areas in the high-altitude areas of the Himalayas, also remains proactive in providing assistance to tourists and the Sikkim-Touristcal population, it added.

—ANI