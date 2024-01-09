Arjuna Award 2023 winners Mohammed Shami, Ojas Pravin, Sheetal Devi and others

Arjuna Awards 2023 Celebrates Sporting Triumphs: Mohammed Shami, Ojas Pravin, Sheetal Devi, Antim Panghal, and Other Indian Athletes Rewarded for Excellence.

New Delhi [India]: Mohammed Shami, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Sheetal Devi, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and wrestler Antim Panghal are among the illustrious athletes bestowed with the prestigious Arjuna Awards for their outstanding achievements in sports. The ceremony, held at Rashtrapati Bhawan and graced by President Droupadi Murmu, recognized 17 athletes for their remarkable performances in 2023.





Mohammed Shami, India's stellar bowler and the leading wicket-taker in the previous ICC Cricket World Cup, expressed immense joy upon receiving the accolade. "This award is a dream; life passes and people are not able to win this award," Shami shared, emphasizing the significance of this achievement after years of relentless dedication.





Para-archer Sheetal Devi Aditi Swami, known for her exceptional prowess, clinched multiple medals in the Para Asian Games, showcasing exceptional skill and determination. Her victory in the women's singles event against Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah highlighted a closely contested battle culminating in a stunning win.





Furthermore, the awards recognized the accomplishments of several other athletes, including Ojas Pravin, who secured multiple gold medals in archery, and wrestler Antim Panghal, a U20 World Champion.





The list of Arjuna Awardees encompasses a diverse range of sporting talents, from cricket and archery to athletics, boxing, chess, and beyond, highlighting India's depth in sporting excellence and dedication across various disciplines.



—Input from Agencies