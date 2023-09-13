Argentina romp to 3-0 win over Bolivia in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

La Paz: Reigning champions Argentina kept intact their perfect start to South America’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a 3-0 away victory over Bolivia here.

Playing without captain Lionel Messi, who was rested in the 3,600-meter altitude of La Paz, the Albiceleste took the lead in 31st minute through Enzo Fernandez on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The Chelsea midfielder timed his run to perfection to tap home at the near post after Angel Di Maria’s dangerous run and cross.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men shortly after when Roberto Fernandez was shown a second yellow card for a rough challenge on Cristian Romero.

Nicolas Tagliafico extended the advantage just before halftime with a looping header beyond the reach of goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra after another Di Maria cross.

Nicolas Gonzalez completed the rout when he combined with Exequiel Palacios before firing a low shot into the near corner.

The Albiceleste now have six points from their opening two qualifiers while Bolivia are yet to register a point.

—IANS