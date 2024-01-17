Apple dethrones Samsung to become world's top smartphone seller

After 12 years, Apple dethrones Samsung as the world's largest smartphone seller with a 20% market share in 2023. Global smartphone sales declined, but Apple and Transsion bucked the trend, recording growth amidst challenges from resurgent Huawei and budget Chinese brands.

Apple ended Samsung Electronics' 12-year run as the largest seller of smartphones in the world, after commanding a 20 per cent share of the market in 2023, according to data from International Data Corp.

Samsung ended the year with a 19.4 per cent share, followed by China's Xiaomi, Oppo and Transsion, preliminary data from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker showed.



The change in ranking comes after a tough year that saw consumers going slow on smartphone upgrades due to broader macro uncertainty and high inflation.



A slower-than-expected recovery in China, the world's largest smartphone market, also weighed on overall phone sales.

Apple and Transsion were the only brands in the top five to record growth in shipments last year, when the market declined 3.2 per cent to 1.17 billion units and hit a decade low.



Apple, however, is facing pressure in China from a resurgent Huawei as well as from budget Chinese brands. The iPhone-maker is offering rare discounts of as much as 5 per cent on some models in the country to attract customers.

—Reuters