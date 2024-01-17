Apple Unveils State-of-the-Art Office Hub in Bengaluru, Marking a Milestone in Indian Expansion

Apple's Unveils Cutting-Edge Bengaluru Office, Reinforcing Commitment to India's Tech Landscape. The 15-story innovation hub signifies a major milestone in Apple's quarter-century history in the country, fostering collaboration, creativity, and connection for over 1,200 employees across various functions.

New Delhi: In a significant move highlighting its deepening commitment to the thriving Indian smartphone market, Apple inaugurated its newest office in Bengaluru, solidifying its position outside of China. The opulent facility, spanning 15 floors, is set to accommodate up to 1,200 employees and features dedicated laboratory spaces, collaborative zones, wellness areas, and the renowned Caffe Macs.



Expressing enthusiasm about the expansion, a spokesperson for Apple stated on Wednesday, "Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to many of our talented teams, spanning software engineering, hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It's an amazing space for our teams to collaborate."



The newly inaugurated office is the latest addition to Apple's corporate presence in key Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. This development marks a significant milestone in Apple's history in India, where it has operated for more than 25 years.



Bengaluru is already a hub for various Apple teams, engaging in diverse business functions such as software development, hardware design, services, IS&T, operations, and customer support. With nearly 3,000 employees spread across the country, Apple's Bengaluru office adds another dimension to the company's expansive footprint.



Apple's collaboration with Indian suppliers plays a pivotal role in supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs nationwide. Additionally, the tech giant partners with organizations across India to address environmental concerns and promote initiatives that enhance access to education and employment opportunities.

