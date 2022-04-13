Anurag Inaugurates The Valedictory Session Of e-Khel Pathshala

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur virtually inaugurated the valedictory session of E-Khel Pathshala organized by SAI LNCPE, Thiruvanantha-puram under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports today.

Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur in his address highlighted the important schemes and facilities offered by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India like FIT INDIA which has become “People’s Movement” and Khelo India Games which is crucial in the run up for the athletes’ journey from playground to podium. He also conveyed that Govt. of India wanted to focus on every aspect that would make sports more popular across the nation. He quoted the words from the Prime Minister that when our athletes win the medal in Olympics or in any international events and when our Tricolour flies high, it is an extremely special feeling and it energizes the entire nation. He intimated that Physical Education is a subject that directly addresses critical issues of health & wellbeing. He also appealed to the youth of the country to take up sports as a way of life. He congratulated SAI LNCPE & Khelo India e-Khel Pathshala team for successfully conducting the 7th batch programme.

The aim of the e-Khel Pathshala is to make sports-related knowledge accessible to all parts of the country, regardless of geographical constraints. It has the professionally designed curriculum developed in consultation with National Sports Federations, eminent coaches, athletes, and experts. This programme is organized in association with the Ministry of Education, Khelo India and Fit India. E-Khel Pathshala is a project conceptualized by Sports Authority of India to provide uniform structured online training courses to Physical Education Teachers and Community Coaches/ learners at grassroot level on Sports e-learning platform. SAI through e-Khel Pathshala has created an online sports learning program that would act as a catalyst to revolutionize sports delivery at the grassroot level. This will provide standardized level-based quality coaching program across the country.

The e-khel pathshala has been launched so that right from the grass root level it would educate PE teachers and coaches and equip them with the right set of knowledge and skills to conduct physical education classes across the country. This will also help them to identify budding talents for the next generation to select various sports disciplines by realizing their talents and will further enable them to rise to higher levels of excellence in sports Dr. G. Kishore, Principal & Regional Head SAI LNCPE Region welcomed the gathering. Sh. Sandip Pradhan IRS, Director General, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Ms. Ritu Sain, IAS, DG, NADA, Shri. Vinod Krisha Verma, Dy. Secy, Ministry of Education, Prof. Vivek Pandey, VC, LNIPE Gwalior, Sh. Pushkar Vohra, Jt. Director, CBSE, Shri. Piyush Jain, Secy., PEFI and other dignities were also present in the function. Dr. Lumlun Buhril, Associate Professor, LNCPE proposed the vote of thanks. The last session was led by Shri.Sh.Ankush Gupta, Project Officer, NADA on the topic “An Introduction to Anti-Doping ”.