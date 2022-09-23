Andhra woman, lover held for husband's murder

Visakhapatnam: Five months after charred remains of a man was found from a canal in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, police have arrested his wife, her lover and another person for the murder.



Police solved the mystery after investigation based on the victim's mobile phone. The investigations revealed that K. Raju was got murdered by his wife Sujatha to remove hurdle in her extarmarital relations with one B. Ramu. Police also arrested Ramu's friend K. Nukaraju who helped him in the murder.



Hailing from Gummalaxmipuram village of Vizianagaram, Raju had migrated to Chinnakollivalasa in Hiramandalam amandal' (block) of Srikakulam district. About a decade ago, he married Sujatha, a resident of the same mandal. They had two children.



The police investigations revealed that the couple used to fight frequently and Sujatha had developed extramarital relations with Ramu, a resident of Padali village. Raju, who had gone to Hyderabad to work as a labourer for some time, had returned to Heera mandal on April 4. By then, Sujatha and Ramu had hatched a plan to kill Raju.



According to police on April 6, Ramu and Nukaraju consumed liquor with Raju near Vamsadhara river. After Raju became unconscious, they shifted him to an autorickshaw and took him to the banks of the main right canal of Vamsadhara near LN Peta mandal. They strangled him with a wire used to start the auto rickshaw engine. The accused then dumped the body in the fields.



When they returned home, Sujatha told them that if the body lies in the fields somebody can inform police and it can be identified. On her suggestion, Ramu and Nukaraju went to the place on the night of April 7 and set afire the body by pouring petrol over it. However, due to the rain the body did not burn completely. The accused then threw the body into the canal.



Few days later, some people who found a half-burnt body in the canal alerted the police, which registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.



To ensure that no one has any suspicion, Sujatha lodged a complaint with the police that her husband has gone missing. The case was registered at Heera mandal police station on April 22. Police started investigations and when they retrieved the call data of the victim's mobile phone, the investigators found some clues. During the questioning by police, Sujatha, her lover and his friend confessed to the crime.

—IANS