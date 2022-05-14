An epic knock from Kohli is around the corner, feels Mike Hesson

Hesson added that Kohli’s lean run in IPL 2022, registering just one half-century in 13 matches, is not due to a technical issue.

Mumbai: Mike Hesson, the director of cricket at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) feels that a big knock is around the corner from Virat Kohli’s bat. Hesson added that Kohli’s lean run in IPL 2022, registering just one half-century in 13 matches, is not due to a technical issue.

On Friday, in a mammoth chase of 210, Kohli failed to cash on to a good start and fell in the fourth over off Kagiso Rabada after making 20 off 14 balls, leaving the talismanic batter frustrated while walking back to the dressing room. “Look he (Kohli) is the best we have ever had in terms of RCB. He is an incredible player. He hasn’t scored the volume of runs I am sure he would have liked. Today he looked in really good touch. It is not a technical thing. As I said, he is putting in a lot of work behind the scenes,” said Hesson in the post-match virtual press conference.

“He looked in really good touch. He was unfortunate. I thought we were going to see something special. Virat is as frustrated as anyone but we know that the epic one (from Kohli) is around the corner. We have got a huge game coming up. So, there is no reason why it won’t be in a few days’ time,” added Hesson while expressing confidence in Kohli’s bounceback ability.

54-run loss

Hesson pointed out that luck has not been in Kohli’s favour of late, which has meant that he gets out through uncharacteristic ways as Bangalore slumped to a 54-run loss. “We are always talking with all of our players. Virat, I thought, looked very good today. He looked in good touch, he was aggressive, and he is doing everything off the park as well in terms of making sure he prepares well. I thought today was going to be his day but once again, it hits the other side of the thigh pad and goes down and he gets a leg bye.

“He has not had a huge amount of fortune especially when he has got himself set, when he has got himself in. He is as frustrated as anybody. We thought today was going to be the day. As a batting unit, today was our opportunity to put up our hand up in chasing a formidable score like that but we lost wickets in clumps.”—IANS