Amit Shah inaugurates security control centre for 66 CISF-protected airports

New Delhi: On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened a consolidated aviation security control centre here to keep tabs on the 66 civil airports under the CISF's watch.

The aviation security control centre (ASCC) will have "24x7 real-time data monitoring and trend analysis of passengers and air traffic," according to the force's announcement.

The CISF is the national force in charge of defending civil aviation. It watches over 66 of the country's 134 passenger airports.—Inputs from Agencies