    Amit Shah congratulates Indian women's blind cricket team for winning gold

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August27/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian Women's Blind Cricket team on winning gold at the IBSA World Games-2023, which were held in Birmingham.

    "Congratulations to the Indian women's blind cricket team on winning the gold medal at the IBSA World Games-2023. They have not only created history but also carved a place in the inspiration of every Indian youth who dares to achieve what is extraordinary. My best wishes to them in their future endeavors," he posted in his X handle on Sunday.

    The Indian women's blind cricket team won gold at the IBSA World Games on Saturday after defeating Australia in the finals by nine wicket.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :SportsTags :Union Home Minister Amit Shah Indian Women's Blind Cricket Won Gold IBSA World Games 2023
