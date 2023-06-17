Ambassador Sandhu expects Modi-Biden discussions to cover five major topics

Washington: India's envoy to the US has indicated that healthcare, technology, renewable energy, education, and military are the five major areas of concern that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are anticipated to discuss during their meetings next week.

Less than a week before Prime Minister Modi's historic State Visit to the US, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu made these comments.

On June 21, Modi will lead celebrations at the United Nations for the ninth annual International Yoga Day. He will arrive in New York on June 20.—Inputs from Agencies