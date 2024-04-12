Almost 1,00,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

Almaty: Almost 1,00,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the country's emergencies ministry said on Friday.
A state of emergency remained in effect in eight out of Kazakhstan's 17 provinces, the ministry said.
—Reuters
