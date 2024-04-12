    Menu
    Almost 1,00,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

    The Hawk
    April12/ 2024
    Floods in Kazakhstan Prompt Massive Evacuations and State of Emergency, Over 100,000 People Evacuated as Eight Provinces Remain Under Alert.

    Flooding in Kazakhstan

    Almaty: Almost 1,00,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the country's emergencies ministry said on Friday.

    A state of emergency remained in effect in eight out of Kazakhstan's 17 provinces, the ministry said.

    —Reuters

