All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural, rural labourers rose in July

New Delhi: Rise in the prices of household and kitchen items, including rice, wheat, bajra, pulses, milk, fish, onion and other items led to increase in the All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural and rural labourers in the month of July.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for agricultural labourers and rural labourers (Base: 1986-87100) for the month of July, 2022 increased by 6 points each to stand at 1131 and 1143 points respectively.



As per the data of Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, the rise in index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 13 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1301 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 890 points stood at the bottom.



In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 13 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1290 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 942 points stood at the bottom.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index Numbers for both agricultural and rural Labourers was experienced by Assam (13 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, chillies green, vegetables and fruits, etc.

—IANS