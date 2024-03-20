Alan Walker poses with Virat Kohli at RCB Unbox ahead of IPL 2024

Ahead of IPL 2024, Norwegian artist Alan Walker electrifies Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium with a live debut at RCB Unbox, crafts RCB's team track, and meets cricket icons including Virat Kohli.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Norwegian artist and record producer Alan Walker made his live debut at an Indian cricket tournament with RCB Unbox at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday. Not only that, he met India's batting talisman and former RCB captain Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, Alan Walker shared pictures and captioned it, "Made the new official team track for @royalchallengersbangalore so now I'm officially a part of the team. But I'm not done yet, cause I need to come back to score a (100 percent emoji) #RCBxAlanWalker."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4tK7OvNq0i/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

IPL 2024 is set to return this week with a blockbuster opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

During the Unbox event, the global star delivered an electrifying performance that lasted over 30 minutes and entertained a full house. Taking audiences by surprise and incorporating a crossover element to his set, he sampled an impromptu remix of 'Salaam Rocky Bhai' from the blockbuster film, KGF, which was well received by the Bengaluru crowd.

The dance music prodigy was also seen exchanging collaborative notes with ace batter Kohli and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the RCB dressing room, discussing life lessons, work-life balance and love for their respective professions.

Aside from his performance, Walker joined Kohli, captain Faf du Plessis and Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2024 champion Smriti Mandhana on stage to unveil the team's brand-new jersey.

https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1770177776420597974?

Interestingly, Walker has crafted RCB's multi-lingual team track titled 'Team Side ft RCB' featuring pop artist Sofiloud.

Sharing his experience, Alan Walker said, " I had a great time performing at the #RCBUnbox event and it was a surreal feeling to be surrounded by so much fan love, joy and positivity in the stadium. I had the pleasure meeting both Virat Kohli and Dinesh Kartik, both amazing cricketers and humans. I'm also happy to see that women's cricket is flourishing in India and my best wishes to Smriti Mandhana. Looking forward to be back again soon. "

Following the success of his debut IPL association, Walker is gearing up to announce the India edition of his flagship global tour WalkerWorld later this week.

The schedule of IPL 2024 until April 7 was revealed as of now, with the remainder to be announced later because of the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls the dates for which are yet to be notified.

Meanwhile, fans will be double delighted as they will witness four doubleheaders that have been scheduled within this time frame. IPL 2022 winner and last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) battle against each other in an electrifying clash on Sunday at Ahmedabad. The fixture will gain immense hype from the pundits and fans as the GT's former captain Hardik Pandya made a shocking move to his former franchise MI. With the move, Pandya has replaced MI's long-time captain Rohit Sharma, which sent a shockwave in the IPL fraternity. On the same day, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be starting their campaign at Jaipur. Delhi Capitals will be playing their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

In what will be the first-ever double-header on March 23, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will launch their campaign against each other at Mohali while two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will get their campaign underway in Kolkata.

