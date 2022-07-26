Akasa Air to start Bengaluru-Mumbai flights from Aug 19

New Delhi: Akasa Air on Tuesday said it will start operating flights on the Bengaluru-Mumbai route from August 19.

The new carrier will launch commercial flight operations on August 7 by running its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. On August 13, the airline will start operations on the Bengaluru-Kochi route.

"With this, Akasa Air will have completed the inaugural phase of its network development across key cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations," the airline said in a statement.

While the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights will operate 26 times a week, services on the Bengaluru-Kochi route and Bengaluru-Mumbai route will operate 28 times per week, it said.

Flying with the airline code QP, Akasa Air will begin commercial operations with two aircraft from August 07, it mentioned.

The carrier said it will add two aircraft each month, and by the end of 2023, it will have 18 aircraft inducted into its fleet.

The airline plans to add another 12 to 14 planes every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, delivered over five years, it mentioned.

The carrier had on July 7 received its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.—PTI