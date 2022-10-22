Akasa Air begins service between Agartala and Bengaluru

Agartala (The Hawk): The newest airline in India, Akasa Air, started operating daily flights between Agartala and Bengaluru via Guwahati on Friday.

The inaugural aircraft, which took off with 107 passengers on board, was flagged off by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha at a brief ceremony at the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport in Agartala.

Pranajit Singha Roy, the minister of transportation for Tripura, and K. C. Meena, the director of the MBB Airport, among others, attended the ceremony.

Belson Coutinho, a co-founder of Akasa Air, claims that the low-cost start-up, which on Friday celebrated 75 days of commercial operations, presently runs 7 aircraft to 17 different locations and is in the process of acquiring 10 additional aircraft.

(Inputs from Agencies)