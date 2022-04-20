Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Badal has mild symptoms and she has quarantined herself at her home.

"Dear all, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest," tweeted Badal.

India on Friday reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2.17 lakh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the country's total number of cases stands at 1,42,91,917 so far, including 15,69,743 active cases. (ANI)