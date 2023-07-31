Airtel prepays Rs 8,000 crore spectrum dues

New Delhi: As part of its deferred liabilities for the spectrum it obtained in the 2015 auction, telecom giant Airtel announced on Monday that it had payed Rs 8,024 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The telecom firm led by Sunil Mittal said that it had paid the aforementioned payments with an interest rate of 10%, taking advantage of a significantly reduced cost of financing.

"Bharti Airtel...has prepaid Rs 8,024 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) towards part prepayment of deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in auction of year 2015," the firm said in a statement.—Inputs from Agencies