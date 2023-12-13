AIFF President condemns attack on Turkish match official

AIFF President Condemns Shocking Attack on Referee in Turkish Super Lig: Urges Global Respect for Match Officials in Football, Emphasizing the Need for Strict Measures to Safeguard the Integrity of the Beautiful Game.

New Delhi: All India Football Federation (IANS) President Kalyan Chaubey, on Wednesday deplored the attack on a match official during the Turkish Super Lig game, earlier this week, and said that such acts should be dealt with most strictly.



"The AIFF condemns the recent attack on match official Halil Umut Meler in recent days after a Turkish Super Lig game. This despicable assault cannot be tolerated at any level of football, irrespective of any perceived performance standards."



In a shocking incident Turkish football MKE Ankaragucu's president Faruk Koca punched the referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 Super Lig draw with Caykur Rizespor on Monday. Following the incident Turkish Football Federation (TFF) suspended all leagues.



The AIFF President, while commenting on the possible influence of such incidents in the footballing world, as well as in India, said, “As we try to grow the beautiful game in India and encourage the youth to enter the profession of refereeing, such incidents must be prevented at all costs. These incidents not only destroy the reputation of the game but also highlight the general disrespect towards those who serve it.



"I would like to request everyone involved in our game to respect and safeguard match officials on all occasions."

—IANS