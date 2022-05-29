Agri-products outlets may be the better option for sharing weather information with the farmers Prof. Ashish Pandey

Manglor(The Hawk): May 29, 2022. Our country is self-reliant in food grain production. Now, we have to achieve the goal of quality food grain production with more nutritional value. Organic and natural farming is the best option for sustainable agriculture. We have to re-instant our traditional agriculture system of natural farming for sustainability in agriculture. Now, many farmers are adopted natural and organic farming, which is a good indication of sustainable agriculture. , Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) Project, and Head, WRD&M Department at IIT Roorkee, said these words while addressing a ‘Kisan Gosthi’ as a chief guest at Kurdi village of Manglor town. Addressing the inaugural function, Prof Pandey said that agri-products outlets might be the better option for sharing weather information with the farmers.

Dr. Arvind Kumar Srivastava, Technical Officer, GKMS Project, apprised the farmers about the Agrometeorological Advisory Services provided to the farmers. On occasion, the information booklet covering detailed information about the Agromet Advisory Services being provided by the Agromet Field Unit, IIT Roorkee under the GKMS project was also provided to the farmers.

Proprietor of newly established outlet ‘Rama Krishna Organic Product’ Farmer Shri Subodh Saini took voluntary responsibility of disseminating weather information regularly as 'Mausam Mitra' by creating a WhatsApp group of farmers visiting the outlet.

Farmer from Nagla Eimad village Jaipal Saini, IIT Roorkee alumnus and Former Professor at Amity University Resident of Kurdi village Dr. D. P. Singh, Senior Correspondent and social activist Shri Subhash Saini, BJP District General Secretary Shri Adesh Saini, farmer Shri Anil Saini, Marketing Manager of Bhu-Amrit Farmers Producer Organization Shri Shubham Saini also addressed the program.

Shri Ankur Saini convened the program from Nagla Eimad, and a formal vote of thanks was proposed by Shri Subodh Saini, Proprietor of ‘Rama Krishna Organic Product’ outlet. Farmer Shri Saini said that he was motivated and sensitized by the Farmers Awareness Program organized by AMFU Roorkee from time to time. He said that the credit goes to Prof. Ashish Pandey for this initiative because he is the source of inspiration to initiate an organic product outlet. Farmers and villagers from surrounding villages participated in the ‘Gosthi’, including Shri Chowdhary Ishak Lal Saini, Shri Suresh Saini, Shri Rajesh Saini, Shri Rafal, Shri Pappu Saini, Shri Pintu, Shri Gajay Singh Saini.