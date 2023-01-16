    Menu
    Agnipath transformative policy, game changer for future-ready armed forces: PM Modi

    The Hawk
    January16/ 2023

    New Delhi: In his address to the first batch of Agniveers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Agnipath, a temporary military employment scheme that has received criticism from some sections, is a game-changing initiative that will strengthen the armed forces and prepare them for the future.

    A statement said Modi congratulated the Agniveers on being the pioneers of this "path-breaking" scheme.  He said that the young Agniveers will make the armed forces more youthful and more tech-savvy.

    He praised the Agniveers, saying that their potential reflects the bravery of the military services, which has always kept the flag of the nation flying high.—Inputs from Agencies

