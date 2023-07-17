Agarkar to meet Dravid, Rohit in Windies for WC roadmap

New Delhi: The 50-over World Cup begins on October 5 in Ahmednagar, and senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar is planning to fly there to meet with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma.

On October 8 India will play Australia in Chennai, and on October 15 India will host Pakistan in Ahmedabad for a highly anticipated matchup. Salil Ankola is currently in the West Indies for the Test series, but he will return home after it is finished. An anonymous BCCI source told that Ajit would be joining the team before the white ball leg began. This meeting would provide Agarkar, who was recently appointed head of the selection committee, a chance to sit down with the team management and sketch out a detailed plan for India's approach to the 50-over World Cup. In addition to addressing fitness concerns and managing players' workloads, the team's management and selection committee must agree on the core 20 players for whom they will be relying at the World Cup. The transition strategy will be discussed by the chairman of selectors and the team's management. It is expected that there would be extensive debate over Jasprit Bumrah's health and his participation in the next three-game Twenty20 series in Ireland. The National Cricket Academy's Sports Science and Medical Unit has not yet issued the Ahmedabad-based speedster with a Return to Play (RTP) certificate, as has been revealed. Since there is not much time between the West Indies and Ireland tours, VVS Laxman will once again lead the second string team there while Dravid rests. There aren't any hard and fast regulations, although the NCA head typically serves as the team's coach during second-string tours and the A series. Formerly performed by Dravid and now handled by Laxman.—Inputs from Agencies