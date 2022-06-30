After 6 Days' Trial, Man Gets Life Term For Raping Minor Daughter

Amroha: In what can be termed as one of the fastest trials in a rape case, a court in Amroha sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of his minor daughter after proceedings that ended in just six days.

The man had sexually abused his teenage daughter for seven months and impregnated her.

The verdict was passed by additional district and sessions judge Avdhesh Kumar Singh in less than two weeks on Wednesday after the offence was registered.

A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on the man.

After an FIR was filed on June 14, a medical examination was conducted on the girl who was found to be seven months pregnant.

The incident came to light when the girl faced multiple complications and was taken to a hospital.

Thereafter, her brother approached police and filed a complaint against his father. He said that their father used to rape the victim whenever other family members were away. —IANS