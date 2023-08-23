Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is EC's national icon; to encourage greater voter participation

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Election Commission named cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar as a "national icon" of the poll panel in an effort to combat urban and young indifference towards voting by getting more people to the polls.

As the EC prepares to host assembly polls in five states perhaps in October-November and Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Tendulkar has been elevated to the status of national icon.

Tendulkar and the election commission signed an agreement. The three-year contract requires the player to encourage people to use their right to vote.—Inputs from Agencies