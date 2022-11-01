Accident Of Morbi Drew The Attention Of The Administration Towards The Bridges Built In Bageshwar

Bageshwar (The Hawk): The supporting wall of the Gomti bridge getting damaged, and the continuously falling stones are increasing the danger to the bridges. After the death of hundreds of people in an accident in Morbi, Gujarat, the issue of safety of bridges is once again in the news in the city. The condition of the bridges in the district headquarter Bageshwar is also not good. The supporting wall of the motor bridge built on the Gomti river under national highway in the district headquarters has been damaged. Stones are falling continuously from the wall. The supporting wall of the bridge built in the year 1962 on Gomti has reached a dilapidated condition. Trees have grown on top of the wall. The asphalt has been completely eroded by the tins laid on the bridge. The bridge vibrates when the vehicle is moving on the bridge. Vehicles bounce on tin cans. There is no asphalt on the bridge which causes two wheelers to slide. If the supporting wall of the bridge is not repaired, then the bridge may also be damaged. The situation of the bridge built in 1962 on the Saryu river on the NH in the district headquarters is also similar. The asphalt on the bridge is completely uprooted. The demand for repair of bridges has been raised many times in the area but the officials of NH Division Ranikhet have not taken any action on it so far.

"The condition of the bridges will be monitored in the district headquarters. The security measures of the bridges will be increased and repairs will also be done if needed. Information about other bridges will also be taken."